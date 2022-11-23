Councillor Malise Graham, Portfolio Holder for People and Communities

The order was granted at Leicester Magistrates Court on November 22 under section 80 the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 and is now in place for three-months.

Officers from Melton Borough Council took action to secure the closure order after the tenant repeatedly ignored the advice, warnings, and support of the Safer Communities team and Police by allowing visitors to regularly cause nuisance and annoyance to residents nearby.

Advertisement

The tenant and their associates took part in multiple incidents of drug misuse, excessive noise nuisance and threatening behaviour to other residents in the neighbourhood.

The partial Closure Order now prohibits anyone from entering the property, except the tenant and those specified on the notice for the period of three-months. Anyone breaching the order could be arrested and, if found guilty, could face a custodial sentence and/or a fine.

Councillor Malise Graham, Portfolio Holder for People and Communities, said: “Our Safer Communities team continuously work to improve the lives of our residents. The behaviour that was occurring is not acceptable and will not be tolerated. It is clear that it was having a profound negative impact on those living in the area, who felt intimidated and fearful in their own homes.

“This partial Closure Order sends out a strong message that Melton Borough Council does not tolerate drug misuse and anti-social behaviour. .”

Advertisement