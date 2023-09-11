News you can trust since 1859
Nine years jail for knife attacker at Asfordby Hill party

An argument at a party which escalated into a man being stabbed multiple times has resulted in the attacker being jailed for more than nine years.
By Nick Rennie
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 10:20 BST
Romil Vanderbeek, who has been jailed for a knife attack at Asfordby Hill

Romil Vanderbeek, of Asfordby Hill, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent in the incident, which happened during a New Year celebration in the village.

He was sentenced on Thursday to nine years and four months in prison.

The hearing was told that an argument broke out at a gathering at a house in South Street during the evening of Saturday December 31 last year.

As the argument spilled into the street, 32-year-old Vanderbeek stabbed a 27-year-old man multiple times, the court heard.

Police were called to the area following the violent outbreak just before 9.30pm and when officers arrived Vanderbeek had left the scene.

But he was located after a manhunt and arrested by officers a short time later.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his spleen, diaphragm and one of his lungs.

He was discharged from hospital after receiving treatment.

Speaking after the sentencing hearing, Det Con Lucy Rossa, the investigating officer for Leicester Police, said: “What started out as an argument between two people ended up with one man sustaining serious and significant injuries and another now facing a number of years in prison.”

The detective added: “This case shows that violence is not the answer for resolving disagreements and using a knife to threaten or injure another person has huge consequences for all of those involved.”