Nine Melton arrests for drink or drug-driving during December

Leicestershire Police have made nearly 150 arrests for drink driving and four for drug driving over the festive period EMN-220501-102557001

Across the Leicestershire and Rutland force as a whole there were just under 150 people taken into custody for the offence.

This is a sizeable increase on December 2020, when there were a total of 132 arrests for drink/drug driving.

This year’s figures break down to 111 motorists caught over the alcohol limit and 38 being found behind the wheel having consumed drugs.

Just under half of those detained were in the Leicester conurbation but significant numbers were arrested in towns and villages.

This included 16 drink and four drug in North West Leicestershire, 13 drink and one drug in the Hinckley and Bosworth borough plus seven drink and four drug in the Harborough district.

Police say the vast majority of those drivers stopped were male but 18 female motorists were also arrested. Just under a quarter of those people found unfit behind the wheel were aged 24 or under.