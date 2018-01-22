NEWSFLASH: Police launch investigation into vicious dog attack in Melton

Police have announced this afternoon (Monday) that they are now investigating a vicious attack on a terrier by another dog in Melton.

The owner of Blossom, which had a life-saving operation following the incident on Norman Way earlier this month, was initially told by officers that it was a matter for the borough council as it was a ‘dog on dog’ incident.

Blossom, a sporting lucas terrier which was viciously attacked by another dog in Melton, recovers after life-saving surgery EMN-180117-092612001

We reported last week that Melton MP Sir Alan Duncan had intervened and demanded police investigate the attack by writing a letter to Chief Constable Simon Cole.

The owner, who declined to be named, told the Melton Times that she feared the attacking dog may harm a child or a vulnerable adult if no action was taken against its owner.

And today Melton local neighbourhood policing chief, Insp Gavin Drummond, Tweeted: “Melton police have since made contact with the owner of the injured dog in order to commence an investigation into this incident.”

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a dog being attacked by another dog in Norman Way, Melton, just after 9pm on January 9, on the corner with Snow Hill.

“We are currently investigating the incident and would ask anyone who has information to call us on 101 quoting the reference 18000033605.”

More to follow.