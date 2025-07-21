Police patrolling in Nottingham Street in Melton Mowbray

Priority areas of criminal activity have been identified as part of a new strategy to keep residents in the Melton Mowbray area safe.

The Safer Melton Partnership (SMP), which is also more widely known as the Melton Community Safety Partnership (CSP), has set out a new five-year plan.

Melton Borough Council partners with police, the health authority, local businesses, the town estate and social housing providers through the SMP.

And the new strategy prioritises dealing with anti-social behaviour and environmental crime; drugs and substance misuse; serious violence; burglary and theft; plus road safety.

It takes into account feedback received from a public consultation exercise, held in July and August last year, when locals were asked what they think should be focused on over the next five years.

Councillor Sarah Cox, chair of the Safer Melton Partnership, said: “The plan has been developed through intelligence, data and consultation with our residents and wider public to ensure we target what matters to our communities and correctly focusing resource where appropriate.

"It is also important to note that the partnership will retain flexibility to revisit and refresh the plan on an ongoing basis in response to changing needs of our communities and national trends and priorities.

“The SMP believe that no one should be subjected to crime and anti-social behaviour, and we will do our very best to reduce incidents through a combination of prevention, education and enforcement.

"We will build community confidence and work tirelessly with victims to achieve meaningful outcomes.”

Borough councillors will be asked to approve the new strategy at a full council meeting on Thursday July 24.