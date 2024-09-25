Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews at the Emergency Help Point in Norman Way, Melton Mowbray

Safety features installed across Melton Mowbray town centre will have a real impact in reducing the risk of people falling victim to crime or anti-social behaviour.

That is the feeling of Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Rupert Matthews, who introduced the measures as part of a six-figure community safety investment in Leicestershire and Rutland.

Most of the Melton improvements are already complete and include 12 new solar vision lights as well as a WCCTV Help Point System, on Norman Way, which enables a person in distress to instantly communicate with the police or local authority CCTV control room.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The area has also benefited from three new CCTV cameras going in, along with four solar fly-tipping cameras to tackle environmental crime.

In addition, a new youth outreach and educational project is being run by local organisation, Streetvibe, to divert young people away from crime in the town.

This takes the form of a bus which visits Melton Borough Council’s Parkside offices on Mondays and Tuesday, from 3.30pm and 5.30pm.

Youngsters who visit the free service can get involved in activities such as gaming, playing games or listening to music.

The scheme, which runs until March 2025, is attracting up to 20 young people per session.

Mr Matthews said: "I am delighted with the rapid improvements that have been made through this project.

"I wholeheartedly endorse the ‘prevention over cure' approach - it's not only cheaper for the public purse, it also avoids people becoming victims of crime which we know can bring a lifetime of psychological harm.

"We have a huge number of organisations and professionals to thank for pulling this project off and ensuring residents benefit without delay.

"I'm sure in future we will see the impact of these changes on offending patterns in these areas and on public confidence.

"The fear of crime can be just as debilitating as the experience of crime itself and I know these important changes have been gratefully received by residents.

"I look forward to further reporting on the full completion of this work in due course."

A team of safety experts from the PCC's office, the force and local authority partners have been overhauling homes and communities with safety technology. The work is funded through a Safer Streets 5 grant.