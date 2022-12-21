CCTV footage is monitored at Melton police station back in 2016

Melton Borough Council approved the upgrade at its full council meeting on Tuesday in a bid to help police fight crime and improve security for town businesses and residents.

The new system, which is being paid for from a £45,000 council investment and a £15,000 contribution from the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner through the Melton Safer Partnership Fund, will enhance monitoring and surveillance at key crime hotspots.

Advertisement

The council expects to install the new network early in the new year.

Councillor Malise Graham, the council’s portfolio holder for people and communities, said: “It’s important that we stay up to date with technology to ensure we remain effective at detecting and preventing crime within Melton.

“Our current system is over 26 years old and this upgrade is much needed.

"The 10 new cameras will be used in conjunction with the four Wireless CCTV cameras that were funded through the Safer Streets 3 scheme in March this year, giving us 14 new high-tech cameras at our disposal.

Advertisement

“The Safer Communities team will work closely with our partners at Leicestershire Police, Harborough District Council and the Safer Melton Partnership, using the improved system to help us tackle anti-social behaviour and to ensure Melton remains a safe place to live, work and visit.”

The improved and modernised CCTV system will be installed, replacing the current outdated technology with digital quality CCTV cameras linking to a well-established, 24/7 monitoring hub at Harborough Council, which will monitor the cameras on behalf of Melton Council as part of collaborative arrangement.

Advertisement

Rupert Matthews, Police and Crime Commissioner for Leicestershire and Rutland, said: “These new cameras will be a very welcome addition to Melton borough.

"Preventing crime, maximising the ability of the police to identify criminals and helping people feel safer is what this is all about for me, and I am proud that my office and I could play our part.

Advertisement

“It shows we can act effectively, quickly and best when working together.