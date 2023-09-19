New Melton and Rutland police commander, Inspector Darren Richardson, is congratulated by outgoing Inspector Lindsey Madeley-Harland, who has been promoted to a Chief Inspector role in south Leicestershire

Insp Darren Richardson takes over as Inspector for the area on Monday from Lindsey Madeley-Harland, who has been promoted to chief inspector and is moving to a more senior role in neighbourhood policing elsewhere in Leicestershire.

Commenting on his appointment, Insp Richardson said: “I have worked in a variety of roles for Leicestershire Police since joining the force in 2008.

"These roles include being a response officer, an investigation officer, a response sergeant in the city and a neighbourhood officer in Rutland.

"Having worked in both Melton and Rutland in previous roles I have a good understanding of issues which are impacting our communities.

“I am really looking forward to working with our communities and partners to tackle local issues and deal with those causing the most harm in our communities.”

The outgoing Inspector, who commanded the local force for 19 months, said it was career highlight to have to the top role in an area where she grew up.

Insp Madeley-Harland said: “Moving on to be the chief inspector covering local policing in the south of Leicestershire comes with the excitement of a new challenge but also with sadness to being leaving Melton and Rutland.

“Throughout my 28 years’ service I have worked in various roles here and always loved the fact that I have been able to police the community I am from.

"Becoming the NPA Commander for the area was an achievement I always strived for and dreamt of, and I can honestly say the last 18 months have been the best of my service so far.

“Melton and Rutland have a great team of officers who really want to make a difference and there are strong partnerships that provide excellent collaborative working.

"I have enjoyed working with them all and engaging with members of the community acting on any concerns raised."