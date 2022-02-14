New Melton police commander was born and raised in the town

New neighbourhood policing commander for Melton and Rutland, Insp Lindsey Booth (left), with Insp Audrey Danvers, who is moving on to a new post EMN-220214-131349001

Insp Lindsey Booth, who joined the force back in 1995, succeeds Audrey Danvers in the role as she moves on to a new chief inspector role for Leicestershire Police after two years in charge of the Melton and Rutland neighbourhood policing team.

Insp Booth has worked with the local police force since last June as the deputy commander so has a major advantage in taking on the job.

She said: “It feels good to be back in Melton and Rutland.

“I’ve been based here on many occasions throughout my service and I think I have worked on every beat as a young officer across the whole neighbourhood policing area.

“I live locally so I have a vested interest in making the area the best it can be.

“I have links in with the local communities and partners and I’m looking forward to building on them.

“I was there for 18 months as the deputy, working with the teams across different shifts, everyone knows me so I’m hoping to build on that relationship with them.”

Insp Booth has clear crime targets for the Melton and Rutland area and is keen to tackle issues which affect the community.

“I want to make a big impact on rural crime, engaging with the community, along with addressing the antii-social behaviour in Melton town centre and continue to work on the good work already going on in Rutland to reduce speeding,” she explained.

Speaking about her new challenge, Ch Insp Danvers, who took over in March 2020 when there was a restructure in the county force, said: “I’ve loved my time in Melton and Rutland and coming in at the time I did, meant I had a lot more control over the team and what resources I used.

“The whole team has such great local knowledge over the two areas and are all very dedicated to the area and making it as good as it can be – I couldn’t have asked for any more.

“It was a strange time with Covid-19 hitting just as I took over which made it a strange transition, but everyone worked so well together, making the best of the situation, getting to grips with the new Covid regulations.

“Setting up new working practices with partners during this time was challenging but ultimately very rewarding – we were all in the same boat with having to stay apart and we found our way through, keeping the community at the centre of our thoughts.”

Ch Insp Danvers will now be working in the local policing and partnerships directorate.