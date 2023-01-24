Police target trailer thieves in Leicestershire

The Rural Policing Team is issuing highly visible stickers to be applied to the rear of trailers carrying a message asking anyone who sees it on the roads between the hours of 10pm and 5am to report it to the police as soon as they can.

The initiative has been welcomed in rural areas of the two counties having already been proven elsewhere as an effective deterrent against criminals targeting agricultural equipment.

Rupert Matthews, Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland’s Police and Crime Commissioner, is pushing the initiative and he personally delivered a bundle of the stickers to R&R Country in Thorpe Arnold for the company to distribute amongst its customers.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Leics and Rutland, Rupert Matthews

Mr Matthews said: “Criminal gangs and opportunistic thieves target rural communities.

"As one of my key priorities is to tackle rural crime, I was pleased to provide these trailer stickers which have proved effective elsewhere. It is a simple and cost-effective way of deterring would-be criminals.

“I am grateful to all the agricultural businesses which are helping to distribute these stickers. I want to see people having access to every tool in the box to keep their equipment safe and this is one more useful tool.

“The more stickers out there the fewer trailers will be stolen and the police have a better chance of apprehending the offender if people contact them swiftly.

