A new appointment has been made to strengthen the impact of Neighbourhood Watch and other Watch schemes across Leicestershire and Rutland.

Sam Payne, the newly-appointed project manager for Watch schemes across Leicestershire and Rutland

Sam Payne has taken up the role of project manager as part of a drive by local Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Rupert Matthews to get greater community involvement in the fight against crime.

Mr Matthews is one of the first commissioners in the country to fund such a dedicated role, which will boost the work of schemes such as Rural Watch, Speed Watch and Pub Watch, as well as Neighbourhood Watch.

Mr Payne commented: "I've always been a supporter of Neighbourhood Watch and I can see how it helps communities to feel safer.

"I would like to develop more schemes so that we have full, active coverage across the force area."

On the new appointment, Mr Matthews said: "Watch schemes are vital partners in the fight against crime and anti-social behaviour.

"This new role will support the development of Watch schemes across the force area.

"I have always maintained that partnership working is critical for reducing crime and making our communities safer.

"This new role will help our partnerships to work together more cohesively, and together we will create the safe and inclusive communities and public spaces that we all want to live in."