Leicestershire Police Chief Constable Rob Nixon

Mr Nixon, who has served with the county force for 28 years, was deputy chief constable for almost five years.

He was described by Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Rupert Matthews as ‘an outstanding leader’ following his appointment as chief constable.

Advertisement

Mr Nixon said it was ‘an honour’ to lead his home force, adding: “I want us to concentrate on the things that really matter to the people we serve – responding to the public, holding high standards, strong investigations and catching criminals.

New Leicestershire Police chief constable Rob Nixon (right) with county police and crime commissioner Rupert Matthews

"It’s about getting the core service right.

"Leicestershire Police is on track to have the most police officers we have had for many years.

Advertisement

"That’s great news but not the full picture. As Chief I will keep pressing for support for the frontline through investment in digital infrastructure, training, and looking after the wellbeing of our workforce. We need to support our new officers and staff to meet the demands of modern policing.”

PCC, Mr Matthews, commented: “Rob has proven himself to be an outstanding leader since temporarily taking the role earlier in the year.

Advertisement

"Under his direction, the force has continued to deliver on and exceed its responsibilities to keep our communities safe, meeting some really stiff challenges with courage and strength.