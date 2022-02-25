New CCTV and improved lighting goes up to prevent Melton crime

From left, Councillor Jeanne Douglas, PCC Ruper Matthews, Councillor Malise Graham and MP Alicia Kearns pictured on a look at Melton town centre sites where new crime prevention measures are being installed EMN-220225-120432001

The project is funding lighting upgrades in St John’s Court, Rutland Street, British School Gardens and New Street, the purchase of walkie talkies to expand the town centre radio link scheme and four new CCTV monitors, which will be deployed in key locations over the next few months.

The investment is part of a £550,000 grant secured by Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Rupert Matthews, from the Home Office’s Safer Streets 2 Fund and also has seen residents living in the town centre offered free security improvements, including secure door and window locks and window alert alarms to reduce their risk of crime.

It is hoped the package of measures will prevent theft, burglary and car crime after a spate of these offences locally in recent months.

The PCC met this week in town with Melton MP, Alicia Kearns, Melton Borough Council councillors Malise Graham and Jeanne Douglas plus Michelle Howard, the council’s director for housing and communities, to see sites where the new street lighting installation is currently underway.

Councillor Graham, the council’s portfolio holder for people and communities, said: “It is tremendous to be working with the Police and Crime Commissioner and other local partners to improve safety within Melton town centre.

“The upgraded lighting that will be installed in St John’s Court as part of the Safer Street 2 Project, will improve the lives of the residents living there, increasing the security to their property and helping to prevent street crime and burglary in that area.

“These improvement works are part of our corporate priorities to provide excellent services, positively impacting on our communities and are just the start of our crime reduction initiative within the town.

“We plan to use this funding, as well as funds of our own, to improve the lighting in other priority areas of the town, enhance the provision of CCTV, and offer specialist support to residents in targeted areas.

“We will continue to work with our residents and the police to improve the lives of local people and reduce crime in the borough.”

Mrs Kearns commented: “We all deserve our town to be as safe as possible, and that’s why I’ve been working with the government, and our Police and Crime Commissioner, to make sure we get the increased lighting and CCTV we needed.

“I will continue to do everything I can to protect our communities and make us all even safer.”

Overall, Safer Streets will offer up to 1,104 households free security upgrades worth a total of £186,000 across four Leicestershire towns, with Hinckley, Coalville and Market Harborough benefiting, as well as Melton.

Nationally, the government has announced an £18.3million funding package in the second phase of its Safer Streets Fund.

PCC, Mr Matthews, added: “It is rewarding for the whole Safer Streets team to see this important safety work underway.

“Safer Streets is partnership working at its best and it is thanks to the hard work and commitment of our officers working on the ground that people are able to benefit from these improvements so quickly.

“CCTV makes it much easier for police to catch and prosecute criminals.

“It also makes offenders think twice about committing their crimes in the first place.

“If we can prevent just one crime through these additional measures, including the extra security we have funded at people’s homes, then it has been worth every penny.”