Neighbours fear violence will erupt if migrants are returned to Melton property

The boarded up front window of the property in West Avenue, Melton Mowbray, where migrants were evacuated from

Neighbours fear violence will erupt in a Melton Mowbray residential area if migrants are returned to a house where windows were smashed on two occasions.

The incidents happened at a property in West Avenue a few weeks ago with the three young men who lived there being evacuated in taxis after police were called to the scene.

Serco, a company which works with the government to temporarily house asylum-seekers, confirmed to the Melton Times that the property had been occupied by people from Afghanistan who had come to the UK after helping British forces in the conflict there. A spokesperson declined to say if it would be housing people there again.

With the government committed to closing all asylum-seeker hotels, there is concern among West Avenue residents that some will be moved to the property which is currently vacant and that this may spark more incidents.

One neighbour, who declined to be named, told us: “Because they are closing all the hotels it seems they will be moving all the asylum-seekers to properties like this.

"People are worried what will happen if that happens.

“If they move them back in there are going to be riots.”

Another resident, who we are also not naming, said: “There are a lot of families living in this street and there is a park opposite and we don’t know who these men are, which is worrying everyone.

“My husband had a stroke recently and he doesn’t need the stress of all of this.

“The worry as well is what it will do to house prices here. If we want to move we might not be able to sell our home.”

Her husband added: “What happens if next time they set fire to the house if they move the men back in?

"It’s a worry when you live nearby.”

Officials from Melton Borough Council have been out to the property and have talked to residents.

A council spokesperson told the Melton Times: “The property in question is managed by Serco and the Home Office.

"The safety of all our residents is paramount to us and we take matters of anti-social behaviour and criminal activity very seriously.

"We will continue to work with our partners at Leicestershire Police and Serco to tackle misinformation and take any measures needed to ensure the safety of everyone who lives in our borough.

"If anyone does have concerns about criminal activity or anti-social behaviour in their neighbourhood, we would encourage them to report this to ourselves or the police.”

Scalford Country House Hotel was used between 2021 and January 2024 to house hundreds of asylum-seekers temporarily while their claims were processed by the Home Office.

No local hotels in the Melton area are currently used.

Charnwood has 156 migrants housed in hotels and Leicester 361, according to recent figures.

The borough council provides information to residents on its website to explain the system of providing accommodation from people coming to the UK to seek asylum.

Go to www.melton.gov.uk/leisure-health-and-community/community/asylum-and-resettlement where relevant issues are addressed with factual details.