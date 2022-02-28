Murder victim named in Vale of Belvoir incident

Mother-of-three Clair Ablewhite, who was found murdered at Colston Bassett at the weekend EMN-220228-181013001

The body of mother-of-three Clair Ablewhite was discovered by officers after they were called to the property, in Hall Lane, shortly before 6.30pm on Saturday.

A Home Office post-mortem examination has since been carried out and confirmed the 47-year-old suffered stab wounds.

Officers arrested a 48-year-old man on Sunday morning on suspicion of murder in connection with the investigation and he remains in custody as enquiries continue.

Police forensics officers in Colston Bassett today as officers investigate the murder PHOTO GEORGE ICKE EMN-220228-182803001

Police have been carrying out forensic investigations at the property, as well as house-to-house enquiries and checking CCTV in the area.

A cordon is likely to remain in place for some time and officers will be in the area as they continue their investigations and provide reassurance to local residents.

Family liaison officers are working closely with the family and providing support at this difficult time.

Det Insp Mel Crutchley, of Nottinghamshire Police, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family as they deal with the impact of this this tragedy.

A police road block remained in Colston Bassett today as officers investigated the murder PHOTO GEORGE ICKE EMN-220228-182813001

“They have been left devastated by her loss.

“Our investigation is now in the stages of very carefully and painstakingly building up a picture of what happened before, during and after the murder and as people can probably imagine, this process can take time as the evidence we gather makes things clearer and clearer.

“I understand that in a quiet, close-knit community like this it is shocking for an incident like this to happen and people will be talking but I would urge people not to speculate, respect the family and please trust the judicial process to find the truth in due course.

“I would also ask anyone who has information that may help the investigation to contact Nottinghamshire Police as soon as possible.”