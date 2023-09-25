Police forensic investigators continue to look into the Long Clawson scene of where Carrie Slater was found with gunshot injuries before she subsequently died in hospital

Richard Basson (44), of Kings Road, Long Clawson, faced a charge of murder at Leicester Magistrates Court and was remanded into custody.

Ms Slater died in hospital on Saturday evening from gunshot wounds after being found seriously injured at an address in Long Clawson on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Basson has also been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon of a length less than 30/60cm and possession of ammunition without a certificate.

Carrie Slater (37), who tragically died on Saturday after being found on Thursday with gunshot wounds at Long Clawson

After a short hearing today he will next appear at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday.

Melton MP, Alicia Kearns, expressed her shock at the incident in a post on social media.

She wrote: “My heart goes out to all the family and friends of Carrie Slater, and everyone in Long Clawson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This has shaken us all, and it is almost impossible to find the words when a life is stolen in our own communities.

Police forensic investigators continue to look into the Long Clawson scene of where Carrie Slater was found with gunshot injuries before she subsequently died in hospital

"I will follow the prosecution closely. Justice must be served.”

Forensic investigators were still at the address where the incident happened this afternoon – a sympathy bouquet had been left on the front lawn.

Police officers have been carrying out ‘reassurance patrols’ in the village to support shocked residents and they stress they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Slater’s grief-stricken family released a moving statement last night, which reads: “Carrie was loved by all of us.

"She was a daughter and beloved sister to her siblings.

“We’re still coming to terms with what happened.

"It’s difficult to put into words how we’re feeling but nothing we say is going to bring her back.”

The statement added: “She grew up in Grantham and we know there are people there who will be devastated to learn that she’s no longer with us.

“We’re supporting one another as we grieve and ask for privacy at this time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A post-mortem examination into Ms Slater’s death concluded that she died as a result of a gunshot wound.