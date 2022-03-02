Murder detectives sound new appeal following Colston Bassett incident

A police road block in Colston Bassett this week as officers continue to investigate the murder PHOTO GEORGE ICKE EMN-220228-182813001

The 47-year-old mother-of-three died following a knife attack at her property in Hall Lane.

Police want to hear from any drivers who may have been using the road on Friday evening in case they have information which could help their investigation.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “If you drove along Hall Lane in Colston Bassett on Friday evening we need to speak to you immediately.

Mother-of-three Clair Ablewhite, who was found murdered at Colston Bassett at the weekend EMN-220228-181013001

“We are aware that a number of motorists drove past the area in question at the key time and may have seen a man in the area.

“If that was you and you saw anything at all, or if you have dashcam footage, it is vital that you come forward.

“Even if you drove down there but didn’t notice anything we would still like to talk to you.

“Any information you can provide could prove to be a crucial piece of evidence in the investigation.”

A team of detectives is continuing to work tirelessly to follow up a number of lines of enquiry, including CCTV, forensics and speaking to people with information as they build up a detailed sequence of events and gather evidence.

Detectives and uniformed officers also remain in the area to investigate and provide reassurance to the community.