Murder charge after woman dies from gunshot wounds

A 44-year-old Long Clawson man will appear in court tomorrow (Monday) charged with murder after a woman died from gunshot wounds.
By Nick Rennie
Published 24th Sep 2023, 21:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 22:48 BST
Carrie Slater, who died from gunshot wounds following an incident at Long ClawsonCarrie Slater, who died from gunshot wounds following an incident at Long Clawson
Richard Basson, of Kings Road, is accused of killing 37-year-old Carrie Slater, who was found with serious injuries at Long Clawson on Thursday.

Sadly, Ms Slater died yesterday evening in hospital and a subsequent post-mortem examination found that she died as a result of a gunshot wound.

Basson has also been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon of a length less than 30/60cm and possession of ammunition without a certificate.

He is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Leicestershire Police say no-one else is being sought in connection with the incident.

They say officers will continue to carry out reassurance patrols in the village in the coming days, as shocked residents come to terms with what happened.

Ms Slater’s have released a moving statement following the incident.

It reads: “Carrie was loved by all of us.

"She was a daughter and beloved sister to her siblings.

“We’re still coming to terms with what happened.

"It’s difficult to put into words how we’re feeling but nothing we say is going to bring her back.”

The statement added: “She grew up in Grantham and we know there are people there who will be devastated to learn that she’s no longer with us.

“We’re supporting one another as we grieve and ask for privacy at this time.”

Police were initially called to Kings Road shortly before 7pm on Thursday by the East Midlands Ambulance (EMAS) following a report stating a woman had been seriously assaulted. Detectives subsequently appealed to potential witnesses for information.