Detectives investigating a man’s shotgun death at Plungar have made a fresh appeal to the public to help find a mobile phone.

The turning to Plungar, where police are investigating a murder PHOTO GEORGE ICKE

The body of 46-year-old Timothy Macdonald was discovered in a field off Highgate Lane at 3.30pm on Tuesday November 7.

As part of their enquiries into the incident, police want to hear from anyone who may have found a Samsung mobile phone in the Vale of Belvoir area on Sunday November 5 or later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The murder investigation remains ongoing and a post mortem examination this week has determined that Mr Macdonald’s cause of death was a gunshot wound injury, pending further tests.

Senior investigating officer, Det Insp David Greenhalgh, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), said: “We continue to carry out full enquiries into Mr Macdonald’s death and I believe locating this phone will significantly help us in our ongoing investigation.

“I am therefore appealing to anyone who may have found a Samsung phone in the Vale of Belvoir area on or after Sunday November 5, or who has any information in relation to its location, to please make contact with us.

"The phone could provide us with significant information.”

Mr Macdonald’s family have paid a moving tribute, describing him as a ‘much loved son, father, brother and son-in-law’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their tribute adds: “We also ask that anyone with any information who has not yet spoken to police please does so as soon as possible.”