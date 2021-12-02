Military man and a teenager among the drink-drivers caught in Melton area

Leicestershire Police have arrested several local drink drivers EMN-210212-145530001

As Leicestershire Police begin their annual Christmas campaign to warn motorists about the dangers of getting behind the wheel while under the influence, these are the latest local drivers to be disqualified for committing the offence.

***A teenager has been banned for 20 months after being caught driving while more than twice the drink-drive limit.

William Moore (19), of Wymondham, was stopped by police as he drove near Rutland Water in May this year.

A test showed 180 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millitres of blood - the legal limit is 80 milligrammes.

He has now pleaded guilty to the charge at a hearing at Loughborough Magistrates Court.

As well as the driving disqualification, JPs fined Moore £345 and ordered him to pay £85 court costs and £34 to fund victim services.

***A 38-year-old serviceman was caught drink-driving by police in Melton.

Thomas Woods, of Kendrew Barracks at Cottesmore, was stopped as he drove a BMW car along the A6006 in May this year.

A test showed 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliltres of breath, almost twice the legal limit.

Woods pleaded guilty at Loughborough Magistrates Court and was disqualified from driving for three years.

He was also fined £392 and ordered to pay £85 in court costs.

Magistrates also told him to pay £39 to help fund victim services.

***A Stathern man has been banned after admitting drink-driving.

Karl Luger (43), of Birds Lane, was stopped by police as he drove on Canal Lane in the village on September 27 this year.

A test showed he was over the legal limit.

Loughborough magistrates disqualified Luger for a year and fined him £450 with £85 costs.

***A 39-year-old Queniborough woman has been banned for 14 months after admitting a drink-driving offence.

Aarti Lakhani, of Melton Road, was stopped by police as she drove a car close to where she lives.

A subsequent test showed 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

Lakhani admitted the charge at Loughborough Magistrates Court and JPs fined her £242, as well as banning her from driving.

She was also ordered to pay £34 to fund victim services and £85 in court costs.