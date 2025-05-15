Melton police operation flags up multiple motoring offences

By Nick Rennie
Published 15th May 2025, 12:42 BST
Pc Lucy Baxter and PCSO Andrew French pictured at the latest Melton Fatal4 operationplaceholder image
Pc Lucy Baxter and PCSO Andrew French pictured at the latest Melton Fatal4 operation
Police have voiced concern that too many drivers in the Melton Mowbray area are using mobile phones at the wheel or not wearing their seat belts.

Officers with Leicestershire Police carried out a FATAL 4 Operation on Tuesday to check on motorists who might be drink or drug-driving, speeding, not wearing seat belts and using mobiles while driving.

Most Popular

Additionally, they were keeping an eye out for illegal number plates, the use of child safety seats and vehicle defects.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pc Lucy Baxter was assisted in the operation by Pc Jake Spruce, from the Rutland North beat, and PCSO Andrew French, from the Melton Rural South beat, along with other traffic officers.

Pc Baxter commented on the force Facebook page: “During Tuesday's operation, we successfully stop-checked 32 vehicles and individuals, resulting in 14 traffic offence reports.

"It is concerning that many drivers were found using their mobile phones and not wearing seatbelts.”

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice