Melton police operation flags up multiple motoring offences
Officers with Leicestershire Police carried out a FATAL 4 Operation on Tuesday to check on motorists who might be drink or drug-driving, speeding, not wearing seat belts and using mobiles while driving.
Additionally, they were keeping an eye out for illegal number plates, the use of child safety seats and vehicle defects.
Pc Lucy Baxter was assisted in the operation by Pc Jake Spruce, from the Rutland North beat, and PCSO Andrew French, from the Melton Rural South beat, along with other traffic officers.
Pc Baxter commented on the force Facebook page: “During Tuesday's operation, we successfully stop-checked 32 vehicles and individuals, resulting in 14 traffic offence reports.
"It is concerning that many drivers were found using their mobile phones and not wearing seatbelts.”