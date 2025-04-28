Insp Darren Richardson

Melton police commander has welcomed the jailing of a prolific local thief.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posting on the force’s Facebook page, Insp Darren Richardson wrote: “About 8pm on Tuesday 22nd April officers responded to reports of a commercial burglary in Melton.

"Due to a very quick response and some excellent work from the attending officers an adult male was located within the premises and subsequently arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am pleased to update that Shane Bunker, 24-years-old of no fixed abode, was subsequently charged and remanded to appear at Leicester Magistrates Court.

“In Court, Bunker pleaded guilty to this offence and also pleaded guilty to another burglary and multiple thefts.

"On conviction, Bunker was sentenced to a total of 48 weeks in prison, this is a great result for our local communities!!”

Insp Richardson added: “A huge thankyou from myself to local retailers, Melton Borough Council and the Melton BID for supporting our local priority of tackling retail crime.”