Melton police commander welcomes jailing of prolific thief
Posting on the force’s Facebook page, Insp Darren Richardson wrote: “About 8pm on Tuesday 22nd April officers responded to reports of a commercial burglary in Melton.
"Due to a very quick response and some excellent work from the attending officers an adult male was located within the premises and subsequently arrested.
“I am pleased to update that Shane Bunker, 24-years-old of no fixed abode, was subsequently charged and remanded to appear at Leicester Magistrates Court.
“In Court, Bunker pleaded guilty to this offence and also pleaded guilty to another burglary and multiple thefts.
"On conviction, Bunker was sentenced to a total of 48 weeks in prison, this is a great result for our local communities!!”
Insp Richardson added: “A huge thankyou from myself to local retailers, Melton Borough Council and the Melton BID for supporting our local priority of tackling retail crime.”