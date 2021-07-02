Melton MP wants tougher sentences for local child sex offenders

Rutland and Melton MP, Alicia Kearns EMN-210207-153747001

Alicia Kearns has referred the cases of Joshua Savage and Lewis Watts to the Attorney General for review in the hope that they receive longer jail terms for crimes she describes as ‘heinous’.

Watts (26), of Saxelby Road, Melton is starting a three-year prison sentence after he was exposed by undercover police officers for sending sexually explicit online messages to someone he believed was a 12-year-old girl.

An investigating officer said after the court hearing earlier this week that he was a serial offender and that the conviction helped prevent further harm being done to vulnerable young children.

Lewis Watts, who has been jailed for three years EMN-210629-160741001

Savage, a 28-year-old Knossington man, was jailed for eight years after admitting sexually abusing three children and sharing some of the images online.

Mrs Kearns told the Melton Times: “It’s terrible that twice in the last month, we’ve seen paedophiles in our local area be given more lenient sentences than I believe to be appropriate.

“Survivors, and our communities, deserve to be safe from the perpetrators of such heinous crimes and they should face the full force of the law.

“I’ve referred Joshua Savage and Lewis Watts’ cases to the Attorney General.

“The government has toughened the sentences available – and I want such crimes to be punished with the full force of the law.

“I will do all I can to protect our communities.”

After the sentencing of Watts, Det Con Glen Reid, of Leicestershire Police Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT), called on the public to tell police whenever they suspected children were being abused or targeted in this way.

He said: “We urge everyone to be vigilant when online and report any suspicious behaviour.