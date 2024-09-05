A man will appear in court today

A 39-year-old man will appear in court today (Thursday) in connection with an incident involving a dog in Melton Mowbray.

Andrew Kemp, of Tudor Hill, is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court to face a charge of failing to prevent the causing of unnecessary suffering to an animal.

The charge relates to a dog being found in Dalby Road, Melton on Saturday August 10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The animal – believed to be an American bulldog - was taken to a vet where sadly she was put down, police reported.