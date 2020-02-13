Melton man convicted after major police drugs operation

Have your say

A 38-year-old Melton man is one of 24 people who has been convicted as a result of a 12-month police investigation targeting the supply of class A and B drugs across four counties.

The East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) probe, supported by Leicestershire Police, was launched last summer.

Scott Wydra, of Coniston Road, Melton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs.

He was one of 23 people who admitted their roles in the illicit business.

One of them was working as a prison officer - Rebecca Grace (33) - who pleaded guilty to bringing in a prohibited article into the jail she was employed at.

Another man was found guilty for his part in the supply of drugs after a trial at Leicester Crown Court.

Wydra and the others are all due to be sentenced on Thursday and Friday February 20 and 21.

EMSOU Det Insp Lee Hunt said: “These outcomes are a testament to the hard work of those officers and staff who have been involved in this large scale and complex investigation.

“Those convicted ran a business-like operation and they all had a key role to play in the supply of controlled drugs onto the streets.

“Enforcement last summer saw us execute more than 50 warrants across the county, as well as in Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Liverpool. More than 50 people were arrested during the operation.”

He added: “This was a significant operation for us but our work doesn’t end here.

“We know the supply of controlled drugs is a never-ending battle and there is always someone waiting to fill the gap left by others.

“Our efforts to stop the misuse of drugs will continue and we will carry out further operations of this nature to disrupt the criminal activity.”

Among the 24 convicted were two Syston men.

Richard O’Donovan (37), of Wren Close, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and 29-year-old Aaron Curtis, of Barkby Road, admitted conspiracy to supply and to cultivate class B drugs.

Clint Jones (42), of Market Garden Close, Thurmaston, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs, was also one of the offenders caught in the investigation.