Melton man charged with stealing charity collection box
Jelanie Scott (37), of Stafford Avenue, was detained in connection with the crime, which happened at a building in Curzon Street, Nottingham on May 2.
Following CCTV enquiries, a suspect was identified and he was circulated as wanted on police systems.
The man was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday June 25 after officers found him at the scene of a single-vehicle collision at a roundabout along the A46 at Stanton-on-the-Worlds.
Mr Scott has been charged with theft by finding.
The box was said to contain an unknown amount of money.
The defendant was granted conditional bail and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on July 11.
Insp Paul Gummer, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is always disappointing when an individual steals a charity box for their own gain.
“I am pleased a suspect has been charged and that court proceedings can now proceed.”