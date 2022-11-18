Latest court news

Steven Guy, of Eagles Drive, pleaded guilty to six counts of indecent acts against a child at Leicester Crown Court.

He was given a 20-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, at the hearing earlier this month and ordered to complete180 hours community service. He has also been placed on the sex offenders register.

His victim is now 40 and married with two children but his family say he was so traumatised by the ordeal, which lasted for several years, that they feared he may take his own life.

He eventually plucked up the courage to report the historic offences to the police which resulted two years later in Guy’s prosecution.

The victim and his family have asked us not to name them.

The victim’s family told the Melton Times in a statement: “The sentence does not fit the crime but it was important for us to hear him plead guilty to six of the charges against him.

“It is a comfort, though, that this man has been convicted and put on the sex offenders register and it means that this case has not been in vain.

“It gives him hope that he can move on with his life now and he is determined to help other victims of sexual abuse on the various online forums.”

Advertisement

The family say they did not recognise the signs it was happening at the time but they have witnessed the profound effect it has had on him since.

“It was systematic abuse from when he was 10 and it has traumatised his life,” they said.

“He has had therapy to help him cope but we were very worried we might lose him at one stage.

“The police have been brilliant since we went to them and hearing him plead guilty was very important to him.”

Advertisement