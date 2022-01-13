Melton man admits assault at town pub

Court news EMN-220113-114341001

Jay Knipe, of Beaconsfield Road, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm (ABH) in the incident, at The Cutting Room, in September last year.

Loughborough magistrates gave him a community order, where he has to complete 50 hours of unpaid work during the next 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay £750 compensation to the victim and £85 court costs.

Knipe must also pay £95 to fund victim services.

l A 21-year-old man has been charged with assaulting another man at Melton Railway Station.

Sarwar Rashid, of Peterborough, denies carrying out the offence in April last year.