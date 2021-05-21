Melton man (45) in court on drug dealing charge

Court news

Mark Robson (45), of Drummond Walk, was released on conditional bail following the hearing, yesterday (Thursday) at Leicester Magistrates Court.

Also charged were 25-year-old Joshua Mooney, of Millstone Lane, Syston, Zunaid Bobat, also 25, of Abbey Lane, Leicester; and a 17-year-old boy, of Leicester, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

They all appeared on counts of conspiring to supply cocaine and heroin between May 1 2020 and May 19 this year.

The 17-year-old has also been charged with possession of a bladed article, namely a machete, in relation to an alleged offence on March 1 this year and possession of a prohibited weapon, namely a revolver, and possession of ammunition without a certificate in relation to an alleged offence on March 2 this year.