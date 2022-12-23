Melton man (42) charged with offences including rape and making threats to kill

An ambulance crew waits in the Blakeney Crescent area on Monday evening during the 12-hour police stand-off Photo George Icke

Lee Smith (42), of Blakeney Crescent, has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates Court today (Friday).

The public were told to stay away from the Blakeney Crescent on Monday as the tense drama played out, with armed police deployed to the scene alongside other members of the emergency services.

Leicestershire Police confirmed this morning that Smith had been charged with the following offences: one count of criminal damage, one count of obstructing a police officer, six counts of rape, one count of engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour, one count of making threats to kill, three counts of actual bodily harm, one count of possessing a firearm without a certificate, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and one count of possessing a controlled class B drug.

Police say the alleged rape and actual bodily harm offences are said to have taken place in previous years but not this year.

A police spokesperson added: “He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates Court today.

"The rape charges relate to offences which are alleged to have happened between 2012 and 2021.

"The ABH charges relate to offences alleged to have happened in 2019, 2020 and 2021.”