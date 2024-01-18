News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING

Melton householders to be offered home security upgrades

Dozens of Melton householders are being offered the chance to install high-quality security upgrades to thwart burglars.
By Nick Rennie
Published 18th Jan 2024, 11:44 GMT
Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner, Rupert Matthews (left), with Melton and Rutland policing commander, Insp Darren RichardsonLeicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner, Rupert Matthews (left), with Melton and Rutland policing commander, Insp Darren Richardson
Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner, Rupert Matthews (left), with Melton and Rutland policing commander, Insp Darren Richardson

It is part of a crime prevention initiative by Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Rupert Matthews in selected areas of the county.

Up to 100 Melton residents will initially be offered a free assessment of their property.

Any home deemed to be at risk of burglary will then receive a security upgrade, which could include new window and door locks, exterior lighting, light-timers, window alarms, door chains and spy holes, video doorbells and other products.

Most Popular

Leaflets will shortly be delivered to eligible homes and residents are urged to sign up for a free assessment as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

It comes after the PCC secured additional funds from the Home Office's Safer Streets 5 Fund.

Mr Matthews said: "I urge residents living in eligible areas to watch out for information dropping through their doors on how to take up this offer.

"There are no catches - if you are contacted, you will be entitled to a free security assessment and depending on your needs and your property's vulnerability, you could receive a range of high-tech security devices from new window and door locks through to video doorbells and exterior lighting.

"Burglary is a distressing and traumatic experience. Many victims suffer sleepless nights and anxiety long after the incident itself.”

In an appeal to householders eligible for support, he added: "If you are contacted by the Safer Streets team, please grasp this opportunity with opened arms. You simply cannot put a value on peace of mind and reassurance."

The improvements will be implemented before March next year.