Dozens of Melton householders are being offered the chance to install high-quality security upgrades to thwart burglars.

Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner, Rupert Matthews (left), with Melton and Rutland policing commander, Insp Darren Richardson

It is part of a crime prevention initiative by Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Rupert Matthews in selected areas of the county.

Up to 100 Melton residents will initially be offered a free assessment of their property.

Any home deemed to be at risk of burglary will then receive a security upgrade, which could include new window and door locks, exterior lighting, light-timers, window alarms, door chains and spy holes, video doorbells and other products.

Leaflets will shortly be delivered to eligible homes and residents are urged to sign up for a free assessment as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

It comes after the PCC secured additional funds from the Home Office's Safer Streets 5 Fund.

Mr Matthews said: "I urge residents living in eligible areas to watch out for information dropping through their doors on how to take up this offer.

"There are no catches - if you are contacted, you will be entitled to a free security assessment and depending on your needs and your property's vulnerability, you could receive a range of high-tech security devices from new window and door locks through to video doorbells and exterior lighting.

"Burglary is a distressing and traumatic experience. Many victims suffer sleepless nights and anxiety long after the incident itself.”

In an appeal to householders eligible for support, he added: "If you are contacted by the Safer Streets team, please grasp this opportunity with opened arms. You simply cannot put a value on peace of mind and reassurance."