Melton charity shop staff ‘devastated’ by break-in

Melton's new air ambulance charity superstore, The Hanger EMN-211229-112939001

The Hanger, a superstore which raises funds for the local air ambulance, was closed yesterday (Wednesday) while the damage was assessed and police investigated.

A post on the Scalford Road store’s Facebook page yesterday read: “It is sad to inform but our store and coffee shop are both currently closed today due to us being broken into over the Christmas period, not nice to come back too.

“We are all devastated and heartbroken that this could happen to our new store.

A smashed door at the How Sweet shop in King Street following a break-in EMN-211229-155829001

“We are currently dealing with the police who are on site and hoping to have the store back open as soon as we can for you.”

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police told the Melton Times: “Police were called at 8am this morning (December 29) about a break in at a business in Scalford Road, Melton.

“Money and some items were taken.

“The incident happened over the Christmas period – between 3pm on Friday December 24 and 8am on December 29.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 100 of December 29.

Details can also be given via www.leics.police.uk if you prefer to do it online.

l Burglars broke into a Melton sweet shop before Christmas.

They smashed through a door to gain entry to How Sweet in King Street.

The intruders stole a range of sweets, scarves and also cash from a collection box for the LOROS hospice charity.