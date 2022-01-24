Masked gang attacks teenagers at Melton Railway Station

Police are investigating the incident EMN-220124-123425001

Four of the victims were treated in hospital for injuries following the incident, which took place shortly before 9pm.

The youngsters who were assaulted were students at Brooksby Melton College, studying on the programme linked with Leicester Tigers Rugby Club.

Two of them were Ben Zebedee (18) and his 17-year-old brother, Jack, who were returning from their Norfolk family home to their accommodation at the Brooksby campus.

Melton railway station

Their father, Bruce, told the Melton Times: “Two guys approached them at the station to see if they were at the college and then a whole group of them returned with masks and gloves on.

“They ambushed them basically, they had knives and metal bars and just laid into them.

“My boys weren’t injured but one boy in their group has an eye injury after he got hit on the head with a metal bar, one got beaten up and another had a badly injured arm.”

He added: “Ben was absolutely beside himself when we spoke to him on the phone.

“I used to work in security and I know what post-traumatic stress is like and he was just not making sense at all on the phone.

“We had to calm him down.

“Jack seemed OK but he had ended up fighting with a couple of them in the train station to protect one of his friends who was on the floor being kicked.”

The incident, which has been reported to police, is believed to be linked to a feud the assailants had been involved in with someone from Brooksby Melton College, although none of those attacked were involved in that, according to Bruce.

He added: “It is absolutely ridiculous if this is all because of some silly feud.

“Although some of the boys were injured we are just very relieved that none of them were stabbed.”

The attackers stole Ben’s bag, which contained a special laptop which supports him with his dyslexia for his studies, and another boy’s bag.

Bruce is offering a small reward leading to the return of the bag and the laptop - please call 07393 754803 if you find it.

Leicestershire Police confirmed they were investigating last night’s incident.

A spokeswoman told the Melton Times: “At around 8.45pm, a report was received stating the group of five had been attacked by another group at the railway station in Burton Street.

“Officers attended and located the victims.

“However the suspects had left the station.

“Four of the group were taken to the Leicester Royal Infirmary to be treated for injuries that are not life-changing.

“It was also established that two of the victims’ bags had also been stolen.”

Enquiries into the incident are continuing and no arrests have been made at this time.