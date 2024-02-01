Leighton Reid, who has been found guilty of murder

Leighton Reid (43), of Oxford Street, was convicted yesterday of stabbing to death 47-year-old Liam Waldron after a night of drinking and drug-taking.

Leicester Crown Court heard how police were called to reports of a man lying injured in Gipsy Road, off Melton Road, in Leicester, shortly after midday on June 15 last year.

Emergency services were unable to save Mr Waldron and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit’s (EMSOU) established the victim had been with another man in the lead up to the incident – he was named as Reid.

Enquiries revealed they had been drinking together in Melton Road the night before and were together on the morning of the incident.

At 12.03pm – three minutes before a call was made to 999 – Reid was seen walking along Gipsy Road and into Harrison Road. He then carried on along Magnus Road and to Shanti Margh, where he got into a car and was driven off towards Syston.

That same evening, Reid handed himself in at Euston Street police station and was subsequently arrested.

In interview, he stated he could not recall the incident – or much of the time he and Liam had spent together the previous evening – as he had been under the influence of alcohol and cocaine.

Reid must serve at least 17 years in prison, the judge said today.

Det Ch Insp Mark Sinski, the senior investigating officer, said: “First and foremost, my condolences go out to Liam’s family and loved ones.

“Reid claimed he had no recollection of events due to his consumption of drink and drugs, stating he believed Liam had attacked him and he had acted in self-defence.

"Yet his calculated actions suggest otherwise – disposing of key evidence, including his blood-soaked training shoes.

“Only he knows why he chose to attack a previously close friend with a knife, inflicting multiple, ultimately fatal injuries.