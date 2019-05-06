Man charged after crash on level crossing near Melton

A 28-year-old man has been charged after a car crashed on a level crossing near Melton in Leicestershire.

Thomas Dixon, of Chetwynd Drive, Melton, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level is above the limit, dangerous driving, and obstructing an engine or carriage using the railway by an unlawful act.

He has been bailed to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 20.

The charges relate to an incident on Saturday, May 4, when a Ford Fiesta crashed on a level crossing in Kirby Bellars.