Man appears in court charged with Vale of Belvoir murder

Court news EMN-220228-161211001

John Jessop (26), of Sherwood Avenue in Newark, was charged by detectives and remanded into custody before appearing at Nottingham Magistrates Court yesterday (Saturday).

Ms Ablewhite, who was 47, was killed on the evening of Friday February 25 and her body was discovered with stab wounds at the Hall Lane property the following day.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our teams of detectives, specialist search officers and other local officers have been working around the clock to investigate the circumstances surrounding Clair’s murder and I am pleased to say that a suspect has now been charged.

Mother-of-three Clair Ablewhite, who was found murdered at her Colston Bassett home EMN-220803-111619001