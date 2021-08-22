Man admits murdering friend in crime which ‘destroyed two families’

Connor Black, who was murdered by his best friend, Kaylon Wilson, at Syston EMN-210822-112233001

Kaylon Wilson (21) told police he had been thinking about harming 24-year-old Connor Black following an incident the previous week.

And when Connor asked to stay over at his home in St Columba Way on the evening of Saturday February 27 this year, Wilson stabbed Connor multiple times, including to the neck and chest.

He pleaded guilty to Connor’s murder at Leicester Crown Court on Friday and was remanded into custody ahead of being sentenced on October 1.

Det Insp Kenny Henry, who led the investigation, said: “This was an extremely traumatic case with very distressing circumstances.

“Wilson had known Connor and his family for a large part of his life and so the circumstances of this incident and the investigation have been extremely difficult and distressing for both the family of Connor and of Wilson.

“My thoughts are very much with them and I would like to thank them for their co-operation throughout as we worked to establish the full circumstances of this case.”

Connor’s family said in a moving statement: “Connor’s murder is almost too much for us to bear and nothing will ever bring him back to us.

“No family should ever have to go through what we are going through.

“His murder has destroyed two families. Two young men’s lives wasted, two families left heartbroken.

“Connor was a person who lived his life for his friends, how tragic then that his best friend should chose to take his.”

They described him as a kind and caring person, with lots of interests and a wide circle of friends.

The statement adds: “We are so proud of our son Connor and the gentleman he had become.

“He was just starting out in life at 24-years-old.

“He had his whole life ahead of him and Kaylon took that away from him.”

The court was told that after killing his friend, Wilson then called another person and sent a message to them on social media stating what he had done and admitted the offence when officers arrived at the scene.

Police had been called by East Midlands Ambulance Service at 11.06pm on February 27 following a report from a member of the public that a man had been stabbed in the Syston area.

Enquiries with the caller found that Wilson had sent them a message on social media stating he had stabbed someone.

This led officers to the property at St Columba Way where Wilson answered the door and admitted to officers he had stabbed Connor.

Wilson had blood on his arms and hands and Connor was found upstairs inside the property with multiple stab wounds.

Connor was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, by ambulance where he sadly died during the early hours of Sunday February 28.

He was found to have suffered 39 sharp force injuries in the attack.

Wilson was initially arrested at the scene of the incident on suspicion of attempted murder.

Following the death of Connor, Wilson was re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

While in custody, Wilson continually stated to officers that he had killed Connor.