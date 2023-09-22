Police have made an appeal following the incident

Officers were called to Kings Road shortly before 7pm by the East Midlands Ambulance (EMAS) following a report stating a woman had been seriously assaulted.

A man who was at the scene was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and he remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victim was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

Det Insp Emma Matts, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), said: “From what we know so far, both parties were known to one another.

“Officers will be in the area of Kings Road today as part of the investigation and I’d ask that anyone with information contacts police.

"If you saw or heard anything suspicious or unusual shortly before 7pm, then please get in touch.”