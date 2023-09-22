News you can trust since 1859
Man (44) arrested after woman found seriously injured at Long Clawson

A 44-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was found with life-threatening injuries last night (Thursday) at a property at Long Clawson.
By Nick Rennie
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 15:13 BST
Police have made an appeal following the incidentPolice have made an appeal following the incident
Officers were called to Kings Road shortly before 7pm by the East Midlands Ambulance (EMAS) following a report stating a woman had been seriously assaulted.

A man who was at the scene was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and he remains in custody while enquiries continue.

The victim was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

Det Insp Emma Matts, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), said: “From what we know so far, both parties were known to one another.

“Officers will be in the area of Kings Road today as part of the investigation and I’d ask that anyone with information contacts police.

"If you saw or heard anything suspicious or unusual shortly before 7pm, then please get in touch.”

Call police on 101 quoting reference 23*588699 if you have information.