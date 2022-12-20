A resident watches the police stand-off in Melton last night Photo George Icke

Armed police were deployed to the scene, in Blakeney Crescent, after officers had called at a property to arrest the man but he was refusing to leave with them – they had concerns for the safety of others inside the house.

Police were at the property from shortly before 10am and they brought specialist negotiators with them in an attempt to resolve the incident safely.

Advertisement

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: "At around 9.30pm, the man made his way safely out of the property.

The scene in Blakeney Crescent, Melton, during the stand-off Photo George Icke

“Five other people who were in the property have also been confirmed as safe and officers continue to provide support.

"East Midlands Ambulance Service were in attendance at the scene. No serious injuries have been reported.

Advertisement

“Following the incident, a 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.

"He currently remains in police custody.”

Advertisement

The police stand-off in Blakeney Crescent Photo George Icke

Members of the public were advised by police to stay away from the area when the tense stand-off was taking place.

Advertisement

Neighbours waited patiently for it to be resolved.

A number of ambulances were in attendance and paramedics wore bullet-proof and stab-proof vests while they waited in the street.

Advertisement

Crews from Melton Mowbray fire station were also at the scene while the station was covered by an appliance from Birstall.

Police and emergency services wait patiently at the stand-off Photo George Icke

Advertisement

The police spokesperson added: “Officers would like to thank members of the local community for their co-operation and support today while the incident was ongoing.”