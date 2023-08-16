Henry Smith, who has been jailed for nearly 15 years PHOTO Leicestershire Police

Henry Smith also pleaded guilty to one count of burglary when he appeared at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday.

On June 11 last year, Smith’s victim left her home to meet family but, on her return, found that cash had been taken from her address.

A family member who suspected Smith was responsible called him and he was later arrested by police.

This then led to her telling police about other offences he had committed against her.

She told detectives that in October 2021 Smith raped her while they were together in East Goscote, using physical violence against her in order to commit the act.

She said Smith had followed her to ATMs and made her withdraw money for him and had also limited her contact with friends and family – essentially controlling how she lived her life.

The defendant, of no fixed address, had denied the charges but on the second day of his trial, pleaded guilty.

He was jailed for 11 years for rape and given a consecutive three-year sentence for controlling and coercive behaviour.

The offences also put him in breach of a 10-month suspended sentence he had previously received for sexual assaulting another female – resulting in a total of 14 years and 10 months’ imprisonment.

He was also given a three-year sentence for burglary, to be served concurrently.

Smith was placed on the sex offenders register for life and is subject to an indefinite restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim or her family.

Det Con Rachael Lee, the investigating officer, said: “Smith was a man who wanted ultimate control over his victim.

"He was manipulative and made her life a living nightmare.

“Until the last minute, he tried to deny what he had done but pleaded guilty when his victim attended court to give her evidence against him.