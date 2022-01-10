Man (33) charged with burglaries at Melton businesses
Police have charged a 33-year-old man with recent burglaries at two business premises in Melton.
Samuel McGrady, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today (Monday) on two counts of burglary (other than dwelling).
The charges relate to an incident at a hairdressers in Church Street, Melton on December 6 last year and a property at the town’s livestock market on New Year’s Day.