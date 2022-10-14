Clair Ablewhite, who was murdered at her Colston Bassett home in February

John Jessop (26), of Sherwood Avenue, Newark, pleaded guilty to the killing of Clair Ablewhite at her Colston Bassett home when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court.

Ms Ablewhite, who was 47, died from stab wounds following a knife attack at the property in Hall Lane on the evening of Friday February 25.

Detectives immediately launched a murder inquiry and later arrested and charged Jessop.

Forensics officers at the scene of the murder at Colston Bassett PHOTO GEORGE ICKE

He had been due to stand trial next week at Nottingham after initially pleading not guilty to the charge.

Jessop will be sentenced for the murder of Ms Ablewhite at a later date.

Following the guilty plea, Det Insp Melanie Crutchley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an appalling crime that resulted in the death of a much-loved and very popular woman.

“I am pleased that Jessop has now admitted his guilt and would like to thank everyone who responded to our many public appeals for information in the days after this horrific crime.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of everyone on my team remain with Clair’s family.”

The body of Ms Ablewhite was discovered by officers after they were called to the property shortly before 6.30pm the day after she was murdered.

A Home Office post-mortem examination confirmed she had sustained stab wounds.