Local motorists have appeared in court

Gordon North (56), of Dalby Road, was spotted committing the offence while on the road in the town.

Loughborough Magistrates were told that he was seen holding a mobile phone in front of his face and operating the screen with his thumb.

The JPs banned him from driving for six months, due to repeat offending, they fined him £660 and ordered him to pay £90 court costs and £66 to fund victim services.

Charles Sorsky, of The Stackyard, Croxton Kerrial, was spotted using a mobile phone as he drove on Harlaxton Road, in Grantham.

The 28-year-old admitted the charge when he appeared at Loughborough Magistrates Court.

Sorsky was fined £166 and ordered to pay £85 court costs.

He was also told to pay £34 to help fund victim services.