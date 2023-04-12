Drink-drivers have appeared in court

Dariusz Dobryznski (47), of Welby Lane, was stopped by police as he drove a Skoda Octavia on March 2 this year.

A roadside test revealed a reading of 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35.

Dobryznski was banned from driving for 23 months at a recent hearing and must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work over the next year.

He was also fined £85 court costs and ordered to pay £114 to victim services.

Jagtar Cheema, of Long Furrow, East Goscote, was banned for 12 months after failing to provide a specimen of breath when required to do so.

The 47-year-old was suspected of having driven a vehicle in Leicester on March 4.

