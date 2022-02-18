Leicestershire Police name change plan dropped after public opposition

Latest news EMN-220218-104101001

Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Rupert Matthews launched an online consultation on his proposal to add Rutland to the existing Leicestershire Police title.

We reported last week that the idea was criticised by Leicestershire Police Federation, which represents the interests of thousands of officers, as ‘a nonsense’ and a waste of money.

And Mr Matthews has now announced that a majority of respondents to his survey also opposed the plan and so he has decided not to pursue a name change.

Leicestershire and Rutland Police and Crime Commissioner, Rupert Matthews

He said: “We have been overwhelmed with the strength of feeling shown and willingness for local people to use their voice on this important issue.

“Before pursuing the opportunity of a rename any further, we did the right thing which was to consult the public.

“Local people are quite clearly against the proposal and I will fully abide by their decision.”

Mr Matthews said no money was spent on the consultation and he felt it worthwhile to gauge public opinion.

“I’m astounded by the number of responses we have had and it further confirms to me the importance of communication with the public on matters of policing.” he said.

The PCC indicated that some changes would be made to policing strategy in Rutland as a result of issues highlighted in the survey by residents there.

“Responses to the survey has highlighted, however, serious concerns among some residents in Rutland about how policing is delivered in their county,” Mr Matthew added.

“This builds on other comments that have been made to me during visits to that county.

“In response, I will raise these with the chief constable at the earliest opportunity and will be keen to see what action can be taken to address any issues.”