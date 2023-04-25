Police news

Numbers have increased by 340 officers – compared to the 297 target – representing a 17 per cent increase.

The boost is part of the national Police Uplift Programme which was launched to significantly increase police officer numbers across the country by 20,000.

The officers have joined Leicestershire Police through a variety of entry routes including the Initial Police Learning and Development Programme (IPLDP); the Degree Holder Entry Programme (DHEP); the Direct Entry Detective Programme (DC DHEP) and the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA).

The force now has 2,338 officers across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

Chief Constable Rob Nixon said: “Hitting this target is great for the people we serve.

"I am proud my team of staff, trainers and officers who have delivered this uplift and our huge investment in training continues.

"We tried new things and have been bold to make sure our force attracts the right people, keeps standards high, and is more representative of the people of Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.”

“Our numbers are healthier and our recruitment plan has been successful but we are still facing enormous demand as the population of our area grows and crime becomes more complex.

"Our new recruits are up for the challenge, and have the force’s full support, but it takes time for new officers to get to know all they need.”

He added: “14.6 per cent of new recruits are from a black and minority ethnic background.

"This is significant improvement and great news, bringing us to 9.2 per cent of the force, but this still does not reflect

the challenge we have set ourselves to be reflective of the communities we service so there

is more work to do.

“I am particularly pleased that 44.7 per cent of our new recruits are female.

