Leicestershire Police arrested more than 100 drink and drug drivers in December

Police say it is ‘extremely disappointing’ that they had to make 115 drink and drug drive arrests across Leicestershire and Rutland last month.

This included detaining 81 drink-drivers, 29 who were at the wheel while being under the influence of drugs and five individuals who failed to provide a test sample when questioned.

Twenty-six of those arrested were following a roadside collision, with 28 of those detained between the hours of 8am and 5pm - 23 were drivers aged 24 or under.

While 61 of those arrested were in the city of Leicester, the remainder were across rural towns and villages, including one driver who was stopped at over four times the legal limit in the afternoon.

The results were greeted with dismay by the force after a countywide campaign had again warned against the dangers of drink-driving.

Jonathan Clarkson, spokesperson for the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road Safety Partnership, said: “It is extremely disappointing that so many drivers chose to ignore our advice and made the wrong choice to get behind the wheel while over the limit and now face the prospect of starting 2025 with a criminal conviction.”

Police advise that if you see someone who appears to be a drink or drug driver enter a vehicle to drive away, that you should make a note of the registration plate and the direction of travel and call your local police on 101 or make a make a free and anonymous call to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.