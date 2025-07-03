Leicestershire Police arrest nearly 100 in June drink/drug-drive campaign

An average of more than three drivers a day were arrested by police in Leicestershire and Rutland during June for being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

In one particularly shocking incident, a motorist was stopped before 5pm following a road collision and was found to be more than five times over the legal limit.

In total, Leicestershire Police made 98 arrests during their June drink/drug drive campaign – this included 63 drink-related offences, 27 drug and eight drivers who failed to provide.

Thirty of those arrested were following a roadside collision, 19 of those detained were between 7am and 4pm and 18 were drivers aged 24 or under.

While 37 of those arrested were in Leicester the remainder were across rural towns and villages, including 12 in Charnwood borough.

Jonathan Clarkson, spokesperson for the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road Safety Partnership said: “It is extremely disappointing that so many drivers chose to ignore our advice and made the wrong choice to get behind the wheel while over the limit and now face the prospect of a criminal conviction.

“Leicestershire Police patrols will continue operating around the clock on the lookout for drink drug drivers and bringing them before the courts in their continued efforts to help keep our roads safe.”

If you see someone who appears to be a drink or drug driver enter a vehicle to drive away, make a note of the registration plate and the direction of travel and call your local police on 101 or make a make a free and anonymous call to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.