Langham man found guily of attempting to murder an Oakham woman

Robert Truscott, who have been convicted of attempted murder EMN-220113-161116001

Robert Truscott, of Lowther Close, left Emma Wolfenden (37) with multiple stab wound injuries to her chest and neck following the incident, at her Oakham home.

Ms Wolfenden, who knew her attacker, had called police shortly before being stabbed to say two men were fighting in her house

She spent three months in hospital after being attacked, on the evening of January 21 last year, undergoing treatment and surgery.

Emma Wolfenden, who was the victim of a brutal knife attack PHOTO Alan Walters EMN-220113-161105001

Sadly, she died in June at her home but a post mortem found the cause of her death was not directly linked to the injuries caused by Truscott.

He admitted being in possession of a knife and denied attempted murder but a jury found him guilty at a hearing at Leicester Crown Court today.

Truscott was also found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to the other man who was also at the property at the time of the incident.

He was remanded into custody after the hearing and will be sentenced on Friday February 4.

After the verdict, Ms Wolfenden’s family described her as ‘a kind and loving person’ who had ‘touched a lot of lives’.

Describing the knife attack, Det Con Gemma Allen, an officer in the case for Leicestershire Police, said: “This was no doubt an extremely frightening incident for Ms Wolfenden and for the other male victim involved at the time.

“Ms Wolfenden remained in hospital for three months after the incident receiving treatment for serious injuries because of the terrifying actions of Robert Truscott.

“My thoughts today remain with everyone affected by this incident including the family of Ms Wolfenden who have suffered hugely throughout the past year.

“I know this incident will remain with them for the rest of their lives.

“The investigation has been extremely complex and difficult and I would like to thank the team of officers and staff involved for their dedicated work and support which has led to this conviction of Truscott today.”

Police had received a call at 9.10pm on Thursday January 21 last year from Ms Wolfenden reporting that two men had been fighting in her home.

As police were attending the scene, officers were contacted by East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) who had received a call from Truscott stating he had stabbed Ms Wolfenden.

Police arrived at the address where Ms Wolfenden was found with multiple stab wound injuries to her chest and neck with multiple stab wound injuries to her chest and neck.

First aid was provided at the scene by officers and Ms Wolfenden was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Truscott told officers the incident was his fault and he was arrested at the scene.

The other man had sustained an injury to his hand during the incident - he reported being in a fight with Truscott and then witnessing him attacking Ms Wolfenden with a knife.

Enquiries led to Truscott being charged two days later on January 23.

Following today’s trial verdict, Ms Wolfenden’s older brother, Charles, said: “Emma spent most of her life in Rutland and touched a lot of lives during her life.

“The attendance at her funeral and the tributes and messages we received following her death showed this.

“It was very humbling and a testament to how loved she was.

“Emma was a kind and loving person. During her life, she worked as a carer for disadvantaged children for many years and also worked with people battling substance abuse. She was also due to start a qualification in social care.

“Emma also had a great sense of humour and would light up any room she walked into. She loved listening to music, played the oboe and also enjoyed horse riding.”

He added: “After being discharged from hospital in April, Emma had been determined to keep moving forward with her life and to make a quick recovery.

“As a family, we were left devastated by her tragic death.