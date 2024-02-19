Police are stepping up patrols in Melton

The pledge comes after a juvenile was charged with seven different offences, associated with anti-social behaviour, in Melton Mowbray town centre last Wednesday and neighbourhood officers say they will respond to any further incidents.

Pc Will O’Rourke and Pc Adam Atkinson posted on the Melton Police Facebook page: “Melton Police will not tolerate consistent targeted behaviour at local businesses and members of the community.“During half-term extra patrols will be carried out to disrupt any Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB) and any person seen causing any ASB will have a police escort home or custody given the seriousness of their behaviour.”

